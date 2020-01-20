A NEWBORN baby girl was found abandoned in a plastic bag on an Orihuela street on Friday, January 17.

Policia Nacional are searching for the mother of the child, left in la calle San Isidro.

BABY FOUND: Calle San Isidro in Orihuela (Google)

Authorities say the baby was either a newborn or only a few days old.

The baby was discovered by two pedestrians who had heard crying before seeing movements inside the bag.

Emergency services were immediately informed and the baby was transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital and found to be in good health.

Several more bags containing baby clothes were found next to the infant, which police and social services are examining, in order to help trace the mother.

They are also checking the baby’s DNA for any known matches.

