SOCIAL media users have been sharing dramatic footage of Storm Gloria from across eastern and central Spain today.

It comes as some at least eight provinces were placed on red alert for extreme conditions, including snow, rough seas and wind.

Impresionantes imágenes del paso de la Borrasca #Gloria por Alicante, España. pic.twitter.com/b07jfDj8OJ — Tiempo Extremo (@TiempoExtremoMu) January 20, 2020

Footage from Alicante shows ports like Denia being almost underwater.

Meanwhile beachside restaurants appear to have been heavily damaged along the Costa Blanca.

???????????#Temporalgloria pic.twitter.com/lS2R3qO3Zv — TIP_ETERNO??? (@TIP_RETURNS) January 20, 2020

It comes as Alicante airport was forced to remain closed for the entirety of today.

It means the country’s fifth busiest airport has now been closed since yesterday at 1pm.

Valencia and northeastern Spain have also been heavily impacted by the gota fria.

La darrera hora de la borrasca #Gloria avui al #CincDiesIB3 16.15 hores pic.twitter.com/MWUNVSpRkC — Cinc Dies IB3 (@CincDiesIB3) January 20, 2020

Footage on Twitter shows river banks bursting and very rough coastal conditions in Valencia.