PUT on your baggy trousers, because legendary British band Madness are coming to Spain, it has been announced.

The London ska outfit are jetting in to Murcia for a gig at the city’s Plaza de Toros on Friday June 26.

Led by frontman Suggs, the group, which formed in 1976 are emblematic of Britain’s iconic two-tone era.

Madness have achieved 15 singles in the UK Top Ten, with House of Fun being their only UK number one.

They also won an Ivor Novello Award in 2000 from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for their ‘Outstanding Song Collection’.

Madness last performed in Spain in July 2019, when they took to the stage in Madrid.

The band have also played at the Gibraltar Calling festival, most recently in 2015.

Tickets have gone on sale and start at €35.