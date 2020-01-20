THE Guardia Civil have arrested 107 people for the illegal extraction of water.

The operation took place over five months, with a total of 1,800 inspections being carried out.

During these inspections, 1,457 illegal wells were discovered.

One of the most prominent locations where the wells were detected was Huelva, with 77.

There were also 37 in the Doñana National Park and 35 in Murcia.

Using illegal wells has led to multiple perforations throughout Spain, which in turn constitute an ‘important risk’ for people and for animals once the activity has been abandoned.

In addition, nearly 2,200 infractions have occurred, most of them classified as breaches of the water regulations, but also the regulations on urban planning and land development.

Agents of Seprona – the Guardia Civil’s environmental agency – have been monitoring this operation through surveillance and control of both underground and surface aquifers.