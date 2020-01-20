SURREAL British comic Bill Bailey is bringing his unique blend of abstract humour and musical wizardry to Spain’s Costa del Sol.

A gig in Torremolinos in March forms part of his European tour, Larks in Transit.

The show promises a healthy mix of travel stories and anecdotes from Bailey’s more than 20 years as a comedian on the road.

The classically trained musician, 55, is well known for fusing musical performances into his stand up routines and regularly gets the crowd to join in.

MUSICAL TOUCH: Classically trained Bailey will delight the Costa del Sol this March

Bailey is a favourite on UK TV and is a regular team leader on music quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He also stars in sitcoms such as Black Books and has cameoed on programs such as Skins and Hustle.

His latest tour began in 2018 with dates across the UK, before concluding this year with European dates in Germany, Greece, Holland and Spain.

He will be performing on March 2 in Madrid and March 3 in Barcelona, before travelling down to the Costa del Sol on March 5, to the Asturias Auditorium in Torremolinos.

Tickets are available through www.entradas.com and start at €35.