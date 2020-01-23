STORM Gloria has now claimed 11 lives while another five are still missing – including Briton Ben Garland.

The latest confirmed fatality comes after the discovery of a body in the Anoia river in Jorba, Barcelona.

Meanwhile the search continues for Garland, 25, who vanished from Portinatx in Ibiza on Tuesday.

He is feared to have fallen into the sea while the northern part of the island was being battered by the storm.

The weather phenomenon has been labelled as ‘historic’ by Manola Brunet, president of the Climatology Commission of the World Meteorological Origanisation (WMO).

Brunet described Storm Gloria as an ‘extreme weather phenomenon’ and ‘historic’ due to its impact and its link to climate change.

Mis condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas de la #BorrascaGloria. Las FCSE trabajan sin descanso para localizar a los desaparecidos. El Gobierno cooperará con las CC.AA. en todo lo necesario para restaurar cuanto antes la normalidad en las vidas de las personas afectadas. pic.twitter.com/ONyB34TOeV — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is visiting the areas affected by the storms today, and has thanked the emergency services for their ‘tireless work’ in helping endangered citizens.

The PSOE leader also offered his condolences to the families affected by the deaths.

But the search goes on for another man in Ibiza who fell into the water while trying to moor a boat on Wednesday night.

In Soller, Mallorca, meanwhile, a man has been missing since Monday, when he was last seen practicing canyoning in the Torrent de Na Mora.

A total of five people are believed to be missing from the Balearics and Catalunya.