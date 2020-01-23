A PENSIONER, 73, has been found dead in her kitchen in a pool of blood, in a suspected gender violence killing.

A 77-year-old-man was arrested on Wednesday night in Caniles, Granada after confessing to murdering his wife, according to El Pais.

This latest alleged murder of a woman by her partner is now the FIFTH reported in Spain in the first 23 days of the year.

It comes after a man was arrested in Toledo on Wednesday morning for the murder of his 43-year-old partner.

Both Granada and Toledo city councils have declared a period of mourning for the women’s violent deaths.

Granada was to hold a minute of silence at the gates of the Town Hall this Thursday at 1pm, to show ‘the absolute rejection of violence by the whole city’.

A town hall spokesperson added that the vigil will be ‘an example of respect towards women in the fight for equality.’

In 2019 a total of 55 gender violence deaths were recorded across the country. If this case is confirmed as violencia de genero (gender violence), this will bring the total of these fatalities to 1,038 since records began in 2003.