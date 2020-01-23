Flooding
Flooding in Campanillas, Malaga

MALAGA has activated its emergency protocol for flood risk due to heavy rainfall which has been affecting the province since the early hours of this morning. 

The emergency plan comes as burst river banks have caused heavy flooding in Campanillas and to a lesser extent in Cartama.

Other areas have also experienced localised flooding, including Alhaurin el Grande and Coin.

It comes as parts of the capital have been inundated with hail, causing vehicles to become stuck and forcing roads to be closed.

The province will remain on orange alert for rainfall until midnight.

It is also on yellow alert for storms.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert for rainfall will remain in place for the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and inland Malaga until the end of Saturday.

Several flights had to be diverted from Malaga airport this morning as strong winds and rough conditions made landing difficult.

However the airport has remained open, with travellers advised to regularly check the status of their flights.

