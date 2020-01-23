MALAGA has activated its emergency protocol for flood risk due to heavy rainfall which has been affecting the province since the early hours of this morning.

The emergency plan comes as burst river banks have caused heavy flooding in Campanillas and to a lesser extent in Cartama.

Imágenes de ambos incidentes en #Cártama. Sigue y seguirá lloviendo con fuerza en las próximas horas. Fotos: @Ayto_Cartama https://t.co/S76Xo35gPD pic.twitter.com/5XIIHQ1cvz — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) January 23, 2020

Other areas have also experienced localised flooding, including Alhaurin el Grande and Coin.

It comes as parts of the capital have been inundated with hail, causing vehicles to become stuck and forcing roads to be closed.

Y sigue lloviendo, el

Río Fahala se desborda a su paso por #Alhaurinelgrande, la @Storm_Malaga sigue retro alimentándose en esta zona. Continúa tronando con fuerza, casi tenemos 130 libros registrados. pic.twitter.com/m2Q3y5SvDJ — Sete Fernández ?? (@setefernandez) January 23, 2020

The province will remain on orange alert for rainfall until midnight.

It is also on yellow alert for storms.

El granizo en #AlhaurínelGrande sigue cayendo con fuerza, llevamos más de seis horas con la @Storm_Malaga sobre esta zona y la temperatura se ha desplomado a los 2 grados, ¡increíble!. pic.twitter.com/FYuomXJnP9 — Sete Fernández ?? (@setefernandez) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, a yellow alert for rainfall will remain in place for the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and inland Malaga until the end of Saturday.

Several flights had to be diverted from Malaga airport this morning as strong winds and rough conditions made landing difficult.

However the airport has remained open, with travellers advised to regularly check the status of their flights.