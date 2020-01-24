TWO people are being tested for the Coronavirus in Spain after arriving from the epicentre in Wuhan, China.

The director of the Centre for Health Coordination and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simon, told reporters that the two people are currently being examined for possible infection of the virus.

However the ministry said the two possible cases are ‘almost certainly’ going to be negative.

Simon told journalists one of the cases has a ‘very low’ probability of testing positive and the other lesser so.

A lethal cousin of the common cold, the virus has so far killed at least 26 and infected almost 900.

It has so far spread from China to the US, Japan, Taiwan and now potentially Spain.

The results of the tests in Spain will be known today or tomorrow, the Ministry of Health said.

It is not known where they arrived in Spain but the most common connection is Madrid airport.