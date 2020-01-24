SPAIN’S Prime Minister will visit areas affected by Storm Gloria on Saturday.



Sanchez will head to Malaga, Castellon and Murcia to assess the situation and damage caused by the storm.



The different provinces have been rocked by hailstorms, heavy winds and strong waves in recent days.



It comes after Sanchez visited parts of Barcelona and called an emergency meeting in Mallorca on Friday to help affected areas, pledging to ‘spare no resources’.



The PSOE leader has offered his support and solidarity to all of those suffering the consequences of the storm.



Storm Gloria wreaked havoc across Spain, with some areas experiencing the worst snowfall in 50 years.



The death toll from the storm has reached 13 with at least three people still missing.