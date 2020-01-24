SPANISH giants Atletico Madrid have suffered a shock defeat to a team in the third-tier of Spanish football.

Cultural Leonesa are currently second in Group Two of the Segunda Division B, Spain’s third division.

The team from León have now recorded arguably one of the biggest results in their history, with a 2-1 win over the Rojiblancos in the Copa Del Rey round of 32.

Atletico had taken the lead in the 62nd minute through Angel Correa, before the Leonese equalised with Julen Castaneda in the 83rd minute.

The game went to extra-time and Sergio Benito’s volley sent the home fans into delirium as they performed a giant-killing.

This is the first time since 2011 that Diego Simeone’s side have lost a game against a team in a lower division in the cup.

This is their third defeat in a row in all competitions, as they lost to Eibar in the league on Saturday and to arch rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final the previous Sunday.

Atletico Madrid’s B team currently play in the same division as Cultural Leonesa.