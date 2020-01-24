WHAT better way to see in B-day (January 31) than a big party?

That’s what British expat Paul Darwent is doing, by holding a huge Brexit-themed bash at the pub he runs in Andalucia.

The patron of Bar Allioli in Jimera is hosting a ‘tongue in cheek’ night of poetry, food, music, comedy, and even an art exhibition of blue passports.

As Britain prepares to ‘take back control’, revelers will be treated to the typical British tapas of baked beans on toast and chicken vindaloo.

POSTER: For the Brexit event on January 31

Come midnight, wash it all down with some Prosecco, before Paul dishes out free Czech beer until 1pm.

A handful of bards will recite Brexit-themed poetry, while there will also be bingo in eight European languages.

The lucky winner of a raffle will also get to take home a fake blue visa.

A French man will be performing the Edith Piaf classic Non, je ne regrette rien, while there will also be music from Marcus Myers.

Guest singers are also invited to join in and belt out classics such as We’ll Meet Again and Don’t Leave Me This Way.

For more information visit Bar Allioli on Facebook or call 606 69 27 53