AN INTERNATIONAL gang of drug traffickers were busted in a large-scale dawn raid in the Canary Islands.

Holiday caravans were used to transport cocaine around the islands, by a gang of 11 Spaniards and a Colombian.

CAUGHT: Caravans in storage, packed with cocaine

One caravan alone had 60kg (over 9 stones in weight) of the drug stashed in its interior.

All 12 were arrested as the Guardia Civil swooped on their premises in Tenerife, after a two year joint operation with Europol, Colombian police and US Drugs Enforcement Authority.

Assets worth an estimated €2m have been seized so far.

The traffickers owned vehicle dealerships, repair shops and ran long-term caravan parks, using them as ‘legitimate’ cover to launder the money.

Investigations on the African mainland uncovered a route from South America into the Spanish islands via Ghana.

Europol say that Africa has a ‘growing role as a trafficking and transit area’, a new trend identified in the 2019 EU Drug Markets Report.

Olive Press TV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.