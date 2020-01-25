GERMAN residents have halved over the last decade.

The number of Germans living in the Balearics is only 4,000 more than British residents and less than Italians, according to official statistics.

The dramatic drop saw 36,000 Germans living here in 2010 compared to 18,900 in 2019.

This compares to 14,900 Britons, 19,500 Italians and 27,000 Moroccans living officially on the islands.

A total of 205,000 foreign residents live on the island out of 1.14m people, comprising 18% of the total population.

