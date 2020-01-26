A PORNO has allegedly been shot at Boris Becker’s former Mallorcan villa, which had been taken over by squatters.

The luxury €15 million property is believed to be the site of a recently filmed X-rated German movie.

Homeless hippies had squatted the 12-bedroom mansion after the tennis ace went bankrupt in 2018.

TV station RTL has reported that a ‘third-rate’ porn film was shot at the house in Arta, which is still on the market.

German squatter Georg Berres, well-known as Bauchi, has been in and out of the villa with friends and other nomads for years.

“Can you imagine what this means to me, a porn film has been filmed at the Becker Finca,” said Berres.

“I do not feel like keeping it for myself anymore,” the famous squatter continued. “Damn this hurts,” he concluded.

The video is online, titled ‘Die Maklerinnen – Mallorca 1’