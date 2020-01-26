MAYOR Jose Hila has confirmed talks are underway to limit the number of cruise ship tourists coming in through the Bay of Palma.

Hila has explained that the city of 420,000 residents has been working to ‘limit the load capacity’, after 9 million visitors disembarked last year.

Palma has recently made drastic changes to tourist rentals, including new building laws to cap tourist numbers.

Limiting the number of cruise ships that stop in Palma is next on the city’s list.

