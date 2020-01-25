DOZENS of residents are reportedly trapped in Cartama following the downpour which began at midnight last night.

The area is now being flooded after the Guadalhorce River burst its banks.

Mayor Jorge Gallado told press that the Los Gorrinos stream bursting has flooded a farm which contained around a dozen houses, leaving up to 30 people stranded on the other side of a bridge.

Firefighters and emergency services are working on a plan to rescue them.

Meanwhile, nearby Campanillas has also been left flooded, with cars strewn across streets and thrown through shop windows.

Dozens of homes and businesses have also been wrecked after metre-high rapids tore through the area.

In the upper parts of Mijas, residents woke up to the sight of white hills following an intense night and early morning of hail.

Intense storms also brought huge lightning bolts, one of which struck Mijas’s Policia Local headquarters.

The station was cut off from communication for several hours before being restored.

The A-7053 was also cut off until midday due to the presence of ice.