Homeowners who watched their houses crumble into the sea in Denia on Spain’s Costa Blanca say ‘if you can’t see it you’re blind’.

Denia’s Maritime Captain said we are simply building too close to the sea.

What nobody is arguing over are the four record-breaking ‘gota fria’ storms that have rocked the Costa Blanca in the last 12 months.

What do you think?

subscribeSubscribe to Olive Press TV
Olive Press TV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.