A CHINESE tourist has been put into isolation at a Granada hospital with the suspected coronavirus.

The man travelled from the virus’ epicentre of Wuhan, with 17 fellow tourists on an official tour of Spain.

He has been detained in the PTS Hospital in the city of Granada with flu-like symptoms

Doctors and officials are treating it as potentially a case of the coronavirus.

He has been isolated in quarantine until medical results can be analysed.

The tourist was part of a bus tour, travelling around Spain and visited Granada on the latest leg of their journey.

They are understood to be taking in other towns including Sevilla, Málaga and Ronda.

He was taken to the PTS Central hospital where, once doctors had established his place of origin, he was subjected to the government’s protocols of immediate quarantine until a diagnosis could be established.

The other 16 members of the tour have been taken to their hotel and asked not to leave until it is safe to do so, along with their bus driver.

None of the other members of the tour have shown any signs of the virus and were all wearing face masks during the tour, according to the Junta de Andalucía report.

Test results are currently at the National Microbiology Centre of Majadahonda (Madrid) where they await diagnosis.

The coronavirus began in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far claimed the lives of 56 people across the world.

Three suspected cases in Spain’s Basque Country have been confirmed not to have been the Coronavirus this past week.

Five patients have been isolated at hospitals in the UK, while China effectively locked down Up to a dozen key cities.

Flights have been stopped, railway stations shut and even Road blocks gave gone up in The cities.