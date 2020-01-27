THE body of a man has been recovered from the waters of Tarifa.

This body is thought to be one of the crew members of the Rua Mar, the fishing boat from Cadiz, according to sources from the Maritime Rescue.

The vessel disappeared in the early hours of last Thursday.

The body, which had a life jacket on, had been found far from where the ship’s search operations are being carried out, according to Agencia EFE.

Sources believe that the body could belong to the skipper of the ship, Javier Maza, who according to them is the only one likely to have been on the deck of the fishing vessel at the time of the shipwreck.

The body arrived at the port of Tarifa around 13:30 this afternoon.

Pedro Maza, president of the Federación Andaluza de Asociaciones Pesqueras and brother of Javier Maza (mentioned above), was at the port waiting for the corpse, suggesting that it was his brother’s.

After the discovery of two life rafts yesterday, fears that the boat has been shipwrecked became all the more real.

There have also been rumours among groups on social media that the body that washed up in Duquesa port on Friday could be linked to this incident.

However, these are still just rumours at the moment, as the distance from the shipwreck to Duquesa port is very far.