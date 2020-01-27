AN 82-year-old man in Spain has murdered his wife before committing suicide by throwing himself out of a window.

The events happened on Saturday evening, when Hortensio Onega Murado killed his wife at the family home in Lugo, Galicia.

The 79-year-old victim was found in the kitchen with a blow to the head surrounded by several knives showing traces of blood.

It is believed the bodies were found by their granddaughter after returning home from a day out.

The couple were not known to have any problems nor were there any complaints of abuse. They were living with their daughter, granddaughter and their respective partners.

It comes after a man killed his 73-year-old wife in Granada last Wednesday.

This latest gender violence killing is now the sixth reported in Spain in 2020.

Un abrazo para la familia y amistades de la mujer asesinada en Lugo ayer. Y gracias a todos y todas las profesionales que trabajan sin descanso para hacer frente a la violencia machista. Nos queremos vivas https://t.co/33x73n86IH — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) January 26, 2020

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero expressed her condolences on Twitter, in a tweet that ended ‘we want to live’.