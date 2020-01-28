RENFE has started offering 1,000 low-cost budget bullet train tickets daily for 10 days.

The €5 tickets sold rapidly on the first day of the new high-speed train, for travel between Barcelona and Madrid between April 6 and August 31.

Shortly after the initial launch, the website crashed and access was interrupted apparently due to the number of users.

Tickets still sold out within an hour of the launch on day one yesterday with almost 1.6 million visits to the site.

A second batch of low fare tickets will be launched today at 8pm.

AVLO, ‘the new low cost AVE’ will circulate at the same speed of the AVE, vows Renfe, travelling from city to city in just 2.5 hours.

Following the promotion which will last until February 5, AVLO tickets will range from €10 – 60 per trip.

