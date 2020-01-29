A ‘SUPER grandma’ has gone viral in Spain after a video emerged of her beating a robber with an umbrella.

Amazing CCTV footage captured the moment the 73-year-old woman tussled with the thief in a Madrid supermarket.

The video shows Antonia, a resident of the Capital’s Vallecas suburb, being thrown to the ground by the young thug after she tries to raise the alarm.

?#EXCLUSIVA | Una abuela la emprende a 'paraguazos' contra un atracador en ?#Vallecas que llevaba un cuchillo en la mano. Antonia es conocida ahora como la '#SuperAbuela de Vallecas'?#MD597



HERO: Footage obtained by Madrid Directo showed the moment an elderly woman took on a thief

The thief was attempting to open the cash register in the shop with a small knife, which she tried to wrestle off him.

Despite her heroic efforts, the man, who was sporting a white coat and black trainers, made off with €2,000.

However, footage shows the man receiving one last blow to the head from Antonia when she catches up with him in the street outside.

After Antonia reported the incident to police the man was arrested.

He had a previous criminal record with Madrid police, with previous convictions for robbery.