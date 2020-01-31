DEPRESSED Brits can melt away their Brexit blues away this weekend as near-record temperatures are set to hit the Costa del Sol.

According to weather agency AEMET, a strong terral (a warm wind from the north) will help see the mercury soar into the 20s.

“This weekend is going to see very good weather,” AEMET director Jose Maria Sanchez-Laulhe told press.

The hottest temperatures will be enjoyed tomorrow, with highs of 24C across much of the coast – although Torremolinos, Estepona and Velez-Malaga will be the hottest.

It’s just short of the all time January record of 26.8C, achieved back in 1981.

The minimum evening temperatures will also be high, ranging from 10C to 12C.

The warm weather will remain until Wednesday, when temps are expected to drop to around 17C to 18C.