A PLANE is preparing to make an emergency landing at Madrid airport, it has been announced.

Barajas airport in the Spanish capital is enduring a difficult day as it had to be closed earlier today due to drone sightings.

At around 16:30 an Air Canada flight on course for Toronto carrying 130 passengers is currently getting ready to make an emergency landing.

The plane had taken off just before 15:00 from Barajas but suffered some damage to one of its wheels during its ascend.

It has been seen circling south of the city at a low height after it had to burn fuel before being able to descent.

Enaire, the air traffic control agency, has set up a runway at the Madrid airfield along so that the wrecked plane can land.

“Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport is prepared to receive the AK837 flight from Air Canada to Toronto. The Airport is operational,” said AENA.