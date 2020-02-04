TWO planes last night had to divert to the Costa del Sol airport for emergency landings.

The first plane had to make an emergency landing on the Costa del Sol due to possible smoke on board.



The Airbus A320 travelling from Barcelona to Morocco and had to stop at Malaga airport last night at around 8pm.



Due to the problem of possible smoke in the cabin, the Vueling plane was given top priority for the unscheduled landing and touched down in Malaga without incident.



However, this wasn’t the only emergency landing that Malaga hosted last night.



Thirty minutes after the flight from Barcelona made its appearance, the Costa del Sol airport had to receive another flight from Madrid.



The Iberia aircraft was travelling to Melilla when it had to be diverted due to bad weather.



This comes after an Air Canada flight had to make an emergency landing at Madrid airport yesterday after experiencing issues.

