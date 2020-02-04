DUNNES Stores has reported the removal of an outfit for babies between 0 to 12 months from its outlets.



The Irish store has shops along the Costa del Sol including Malaga, Mijas and Fuengirola and so shoppers are advised to check their purchases.



The outfit is a two-piece monster jumpsuit composed of a green long-sleeved shirt and a blue bib with the drawing of a yellow frog emerging from the side pocket.



DANGEROUS: Removed from shops

The Irish multinational store is also advising anyone who may have purchased the product to return it to the store and get a full refund.



According to the company, ‘there may be potential danger associated with the use of this product’. It has therefore decided to remove it from its stores and inform those who have purchased it that they can return it for a refund.



For any questions on the removal of the garment please contact Dunnes at customerservice@dunnesstore.com