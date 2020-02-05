A SECOND day of thick sea mist has caused flights to be diverted from Malaga airport due to low visibility.

Known as taro, the weather phenomenon caused a flight to be diverted last night while at 9am this morning, all flights were being diverted to Granada and Sevilla.

Seven flights have so far been diverted, four to Sevilla and three to Granada.

Drivers are also being advised to steer clear of the roads or take extreme caution behind the wheel.

The fog occurs when warm air from the southeast hits the cool sea surface, causing mass condensation.

It also brings with it extreme humidity, as high as 100% in some areas.

Travellers have been advised to check the status of their flights.