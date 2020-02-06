THE highly-anticipated McArthurGlen luxury shopping centre is hoping to open its doors in Malaga next week.

The Plaza Mayor site has announced it will open on February 13 after complying with the modifications requested by the Ministry of Transport.

It came after their lack of road access to the site delayed its opening last year.

The blunder has so far pushed the opening back by almost four months.

The new licence is hoped to be approved by the Malaga city council ahead of the opening next Thursday.

Brands and retailers have begun moving their stock back to the site after being forced to abandon it last year.

However as many were forced to fire the workers they had trained and prepared, some are struggling to find enough employees for the launch.

Job adverts have been popping up online with big brands desperate for staff, including Hugo Boss, Diesel, Gstar Raw, Vilagallo and more.

The centre had planned to open on October 22 last year but saw its licence denied by the local government.