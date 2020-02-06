A BRITISH expat has been beaten and left for dead after a vicious assault by two teenagers.

The 36-year-old was entering his home in La Linea de la Concepcion when, according to police, two minors under the age of 17 launched a savage assault from behind.

The Brit tried to shut his door but the two attackers proved too strong, kicking and beating him until he fell unconscious.

The youths reportedly threatened to slit his throat if he did not hand over his phone and wallet.

The expat was left for dead before being found on the ground by a neighbour, who cared for him until emergency services arrived.

The shocking assault took place on January 19.

La Linea police did not take long to identify the suspects and were even able to retrieve the stolen phone.

The two offenders have already been placed in a juvenile detention centre.