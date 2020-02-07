MALLORCA has activated its coronavirus protocol after a man from Marratxi was rushed to hospital with symptoms of the deadly infection.

The individual had recently been in contact with one of the patients who tested positive in the UK.

He and two people who were travelling with him have been rushed to Son Espases hospital.

His two travelling companions are being kept under close observation.

Several people have been feared to have the virus on the Balearics but none have tested positive.

Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, more than 600 have died and around 30,000 have become infected.