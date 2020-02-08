MURCIA is the region with the lowest death rate associated with cancer, new figures have revealed.

Although 2,765 people died as a result of the disease in 2019, the rate of 185 per 100,000 was the lowest of all 17 Spanish regions.

New diagnoses of the disease were also lower in Murcia, at 503 per 100,000, compared with the country’s average of 586 per 100,000.

This is a reflection of the region’s ‘prevention is better than a cure’ policy, claim bosses.

An additional 20% had been spent on oncological medicines during last year, €61 million in total, with another increase of 6% expected in 2020.

