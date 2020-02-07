A PLAN to build a new walkway along the Costa del Sol will soon be underway.

Work will soon begin to open an uninterrupted route along the coast from Estepona centre to Rio Guadalmansa.

The new section will add an extra 870 meters of walkway making it the longest of those that have been executed so far.

Estepona has been awarded the construction works through the coastal corridor project which will open up a ten kilometre path.

The budget of €976,670 euros provided by the Commonwealth of Municipalities for the work will include the construction of a concrete path, two wooden walkways and two bridges (allowing the crossing of Arroyo Judio and the Rio del Castor).

The upgrade will also include the installation of landscaped areas, lighting and street furniture along the planned three and a half metre wide path.

Ana Velasco, the Councilor for Development, Infrastructure and Tourism said this new section will link the Laguna Village shopping center with Dominion Beach.

The construction, scheduled to start in the next few days, is financed by the Mancomunidad de Municipios of the Costa del Sol and has been awarded to the company Conacon.

