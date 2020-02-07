ARRANGING the funeral of a loved one can be stressful and an emotional ordeal.

It is one thing to try to organise one in the UK with a language that you understand, but it is quite another assignment here in Spain, especially for an expatriate attempting to deal with the rules and regulations for the first time.

Costa Funeral Services is a well-established, English speaking company based on the Costa del Sol which has a history of expertise to help you navigate the situation.

As well-known funeral directors they aim to provide a service which will guide you through every step of what is always a painful process, in a manner which is both respectful and compassionate.

Costa Funeral Services are not bound by any geographical limitations and can help in many of the main expatriate areas of southern Spain including: Marbella, Estepona, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Coin, Alhaurin, Ronda and throughout the province of Malaga.

The Company offers a range of Funeral Plans that cover the basic needs of the expat community on the Costa del Sol and Andalucia which can be purchased in advance, you can set the cost of a funeral at today’s price in order to ensure that inflation does not hit you at a time when you may be most vulnerable.

We are the only British Funeral Directors on the Costa del Sol that offer a direct (no insurance like Avalon, Golden Leaves or many others ) service. Best services at the lowest prices.

The company are in charge of the management of Mijas Cemetery.