The wheel deal: No job is too big or small for Premier Bodyshops on the Costa del Sol- from small scratches to full car restorations

FROM classic cars and exotic sports models to your daily driver and family runabout – Premier Bodyshops has you covered.

Their team is dedicated to getting your wheels back on the road at high speed.

Probably the largest motor vehicle repair shop in Estepona, they operate from a 700 sq.m. fully-equipped workshop on the town’s industrial estate.

They undertake all types of accident repair work for family vehicles as well as vans and motorhomes – from vandal scratches and family scrapes, to major collision damage. They also have the expertise to replace the roof of your beloved convertible and offer total windscreen and glass replacement.

Premier also has approved repairer status with all major insurance companies operating in Spain and in some cases they can start repairs on your vehicle immediately without prior estimates or inspections, thereby cutting the time you are without your vehicle.

Better still, you get use of one of their fleet of courtesy cars while your repair is being carried out – totally free – and a free valet service on collection.

All work is guaranteed for one year.

The business also specialises in classic restorations, from bare metal to fully-trimmed and painted running vehicles.

It has also produced some rare classic conversions such as the Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II four door convertible and they have also converted a Bentley MK VI from hardtop to two door convertible.

And not only that, they are fully equipped to convert your classic car to electric power.

Aiden and his team are all car enthusiasts who love classic and exotic vehicles. So much so that they organise car events for fellow enthusiasts. Watch out for their next one this September/October.

To have Aiden and his team take care of your car, contact Premier Bodyshops on 951 90 11 55

Website: https://www.premierbodyshops.com/

email – [email protected]

Opening hours Mon-Fri 8.30 – 17.00

C/ juan de Herrera 23, polígono industrial estepona. 29680

Instagram @premierbodyshop

Facebook – Premier Bodyshops

Youtube – Premier BodyShops