THE lineup for the Brisa Festival in Malaga has been announced.

The event which will take place on June 19 and 20 in Malaga Port, will be headlined by some very big names, such as Northern Irish indie-rock band, Two Door Cinema Club and Anglo-Spanish group, Crystal Fighters.

“Our aim is to cover what we see as a major gap in leisure events in the city,” said the organisers.

They continued: “We have made a huge effort to bring groups who are known internationally, and to plan an extensive programme of other activities to coincide with it.

“We want the whole of Malaga to become involved, in the same way they do, for example, with the Film Festival.

“We hope Brisa Festival will be a key event on the calendar, not only for Malaga and the Costa del Sol, but the whole of Spain.”

About 3,000 festival goers are expected to attend.

Tickets are already available via ticketmaster.com and brisafestival.com, with prices starting at €35.