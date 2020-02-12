SPANISH singer Julio Iglesias has confirmed that he will be in concert in Andalucia this summer.

Iglesias has announced four dates throughout August and September.

The Madrid-born artist has announced that the concerts will take place in Fuengirola, Merida, Cadiz and Cordoba.

The first concert is announced for August 5 at the Marenostrum de Fuengirola.

The Grammy-Award winning singer will then move on to the Concert Music Festival of Chiclana (Cadiz) on August 14.

Two weeks later, Iglesias will appear at the Teatro Romano de Merida on August 28.

The tour will end in Cordoba on September 5 at the Plaza de los Califas.

The 76-year-old is Spain’s most-successful singer and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

