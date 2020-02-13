THE green light has been given to build a new path nearly 3,000 meters in length along the Costa del Sol.

The Junta de Andalucia has confirmed the project for the construction of a new section of the coastal path of Mijas.

With an investment of €3.3 million and a total of 2,996 meters of travel, the path will eventually link La Cala with Fuengirola.

The new section will be three meters in length and will use different materials such as printed concrete and Nordic pine.

There will be three phases to the development which will begin in September.

The first phase will consist of a 703 meter path and will cover the area that runs between Fuengirola and the Villa Tropicana beach bar.

While the third will travel along the coast from La Cala to the El Chaparral area for 2,293 meters.

However, the second phase is not yet confirmed since obtaining the land for the potential 2,377 meter path is more complex.

This comes after it was announced that work will soon begin to open an uninterrupted route along the coast from Estepona centre to Rio Guadalmansa.

