A FALSE bomb threat has caused the evacuation of employees from the Amazon headquarters in Madrid.

The retail giant’s HQ based in the Arganzuela district was cleared this morning after a call was received about a suspicious item.

Officials received a warning at around 10:40am that there was an explosive device in the building on Calle de Ramirez de Prado.

The site was subsequently evacuated and an inspection was carried out with support from several units.

The Guardia Civil’s Tedax unit, which specialises in the deactivation of explosives was among the units mobilised.

After verifying that the threat was a false alarm, workers were able to return to their posts shortly before 1:00pm.

The area is also home to the Consejeria de Economia, Empleo y Competitividad de la Comunidad de Madrid and the Direccion General de Industria, Energia y Minas.

