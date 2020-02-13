THE McArthurGlen shopping centre has finally opened its doors next to Plaza Mayor in Malaga.
The British company has set up shop with 38 stores opening today.
A further 28 will open over the next few weeks while a total of 100 are hoped to be operational within the next few months.
The goal is to have 70 stores open at the end of February.
Below is a list of all the stores coming to the centre and which ones are open today:
A
Adidas (open today), Adolfo Dominguez (open today), Alvaro Moreno (open today), American Vintage (open today), Antony Morato, Asics (open today).
B
Baldinini, Brooks Brothers (open today), Birkenstock
C
Calvin Klein, Camper (open today), Charanga (open today), Clarks (open today), Claudie Pierlot, Columbia (open today), Crocs (open today), Callaghan (open today).
D
Diesel, Dockers.
E
Ecco (open today), Elena Miro, Escada (open today).
F
Festina (open today), Florentino (open today).
G
G-Star Raw, Garcia Jeans, Guess (open today).
H
Haribo (open today), Harmont & Blaine (open today), Hawkers (open today), Home & Cook (open today), Hugo Boss.
J
Javier Simorra
K
Karl Lagerfeld (open today), Kids Around.
L
L’Occitane, Lacoste, Le Creuset, Levi’s (open today), Liu Jo, Luxury Zone.
M
Maje, Munich (open today).
N
Nautica (open today), New Balance (open today).
O
Outly (open today).
P
Pal Zileri (open today), Patrizia Pepe, Pepe Jeans, Pikolinos, Piquadro (open today), Polo Ralph Lauren (open today), Puma (open today).
S
Samsonite (open today), Sandro, Scalpers (open today), Simone Perele.
T
The Body Shop (open today), Tommy Hilfiger, Toni Pons (open today), Trussardi, Tumi (open today).
U, V, Z
Under Armour, Vans (open today), Vilebrequin, Zwilling (open today).