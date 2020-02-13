THE McArthurGlen shopping centre has finally opened its doors next to Plaza Mayor in Malaga.

The British company has set up shop with 38 stores opening today.

A further 28 will open over the next few weeks while a total of 100 are hoped to be operational within the next few months.

The goal is to have 70 stores open at the end of February.

Below is a list of all the stores coming to the centre and which ones are open today:

A

Adidas (open today), Adolfo Dominguez (open today), Alvaro Moreno (open today), American Vintage (open today), Antony Morato, Asics (open today).

B

Baldinini, Brooks Brothers (open today), Birkenstock

C

Calvin Klein, Camper (open today), Charanga (open today), Clarks (open today), Claudie Pierlot, Columbia (open today), Crocs (open today), Callaghan (open today).

D

Diesel, Dockers.

E

Ecco (open today), Elena Miro, Escada (open today).

F

Festina (open today), Florentino (open today).

G

G-Star Raw, Garcia Jeans, Guess (open today).

H

Haribo (open today), Harmont & Blaine (open today), Hawkers (open today), Home & Cook (open today), Hugo Boss.

J

Javier Simorra

K

Karl Lagerfeld (open today), Kids Around.

L

L’Occitane, Lacoste, Le Creuset, Levi’s (open today), Liu Jo, Luxury Zone.

M

Maje, Munich (open today).

N

Nautica (open today), New Balance (open today).

O

Outly (open today).

P

Pal Zileri (open today), Patrizia Pepe, Pepe Jeans, Pikolinos, Piquadro (open today), Polo Ralph Lauren (open today), Puma (open today).

S

Samsonite (open today), Sandro, Scalpers (open today), Simone Perele.

T

The Body Shop (open today), Tommy Hilfiger, Toni Pons (open today), Trussardi, Tumi (open today).

U, V, Z

Under Armour, Vans (open today), Vilebrequin, Zwilling (open today).