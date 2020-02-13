POLICE have now reopened the case of a ‘child painter’ after he disappeared in 1987 without a trace.

David Guerrero Guevara disappeared 33 years ago near his home in Malaga when he was just 13-years-old.

More than three decades have passed since April 6, 1987, when David left his house to catch a bus to an art gallery in Malaga where his work was being exhibited.

David lived just 150 meters from the bus stop but he failed to catch the bus and his trail was lost somewhere along this journey.

The mystery surrounding the circumstances has never been solved and the case was filed in 1996 with no clues as to what happened to the child.

MISSING: David Guerrero Guevara, the ‘child painter’

In October last year, a classmate of David Guerrero, found an original drawing in her mailbox which was apparently given by the painter days before disappearing.

After the discovery on October 4, 2019, she went to the police station accompanied by Jorge Guerrero, the painter’s brother, to hand in the drawing.

The pencil drawing is thought to depict a suspect from the original investigation who was staying in the city when David disappeared.

Agents are revisiting the police investigation originally carried out in order to find any loose ends that new scientific procedures may help to resolve.

David would now be 45-years-old.

