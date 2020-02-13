THE long-awaited McArthurGlen shopping centre will finally open in Malaga today.

The luxury complex, next to Plaza Mayor, has 38 shops open today and will employ 600 people.

The number of outlets will increase to 100 over the next few months with the site aiming to be 80% completed by the end of February.

The centre will be offering between 30 and 70% discounts on luxury and popular brands throughout the year.

McArthurGlen CEO Joan Jove told press yesterday that selecting Malaga was no accident.

“Malaga is a city that is growing and is very attractive,” he said.

“We believe in the potential of this market.”

He revealed that the city had been in the company’s plans for 11 years.

The centre is spread over 17,750sqm and will add 1,500 parking spaces to pre-existing Plaza Mayor.

The Malaga Designer Outlet will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 10pm.

It will feature brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Karl Lagerfeld, Hawkers, Scalpers and many more.

Visitors will also have four restaurants to enjoy.

There will be two main entrances which are linked to the current Plaza Mayor.