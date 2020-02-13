ESTEPONA Mayor, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, has paid a visit to Manchester United at the Kempinski hotel.

The 57-year-old went to visit the Red Devils at the five star hotel yesterday afternoon.

He was gifted a shirt by two United Spaniards – Juan Mata and David de Gea – who also posed with the Mayor for pictures.

GIFT: Estepona Mayor is presented with a United shirt from his fellow Spaniards ©theOlivePress

The former lawyer posted some photographs of the event on Facebook with the caption: “Estepona is a benchmark for quality sports tourism and more and more teams choose us for our sports facilities and for the modern hotel floor.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been training at the Marbella Football Centre this week ahead of their match against Chelsea on Monday.

They were originally meant to stay at the Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa.

However, once they found out that Rafa Benitez’s Chinese side, Dalian Yifang, had stayed there a week before, they changed their accomodation plans for fear of coronavirus.

This comes after they made the decision to keep new signing Odion Ighalo in the UK, out of fear that he wouldn’t be allowed back in the country, as he was recently acquired from Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua.