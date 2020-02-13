MAJOR steps in preventing air pollution are being taken this year by both public and private entities in the Murcia region.

A solar farm producing enough energy to power 25,000 homes is due to open in Costa Calida, later this year.

The Algibicos photovoltaic park in Baños y Mendigo, between Cartagena and Murcia, has an incredible 130,000 solar panels, covering 85 hectares, or 210 acres.

PROUD TO PREVENT POLLUTION: Local mayor, José Ballesta and Algibicos execs at Baños y Mendigo

Due to open in October, it will prevent some 8,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide and other poisons being emitted into the atmosphere.

The €40 million cost is entirely funded from the Swiss company’s own coffers, and should generate up to 200 jobs for a minimum of 30 years.

Local mayor, José Ballesta said, “The commitment to clean and renewable energy sources allows reducing the emission of pollutant and greenhouse gases.”

The Murcia region already has 28 other municipal photovoltaic installations, located atop public buildings, belonging to the network managed by local authorities.

Two more plants are to be completed in the next few months, in the Nuestra Señora del Carmen school in Murcia and on top of the police station in La Alberca.

All this is part of the ‘Clean Air’ strategy of Murcia City Council, which is obliged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.

