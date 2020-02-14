A PORN video was broadcast in the shop window of an Andalucian driving school.

On Tuesday night, local police woke the owner of the shop to tell him that the monitor in his shop window was broadcasting the cheeky video.

The owner of the Andujar driving school had closed the shop and was already at home asleep when he was woken by police to warn him that the TV was playing porn.

The stunt was apparently carried out by hackers who can apparently be seen in the video next to the window on Calle San Antonio.

It is believed that the screen generally used for driving school information was switched off but the hackers manipulated the TV to display the video.

APOLOGY: Shop owner issues an apology and explanation

Owner of the shop Pedro Marti reported the case to the Policia Nacional.

The people who carried out the activity have been identified already as allegedly they are known in the area for vandalism acts.

