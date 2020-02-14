THE world famous brewery in Malaga is courting beer aficionados and gastronomy lovers with the creation of its ‘Mangos de Malaga’ pale ale.

Flavoured with one of Malaga’s most important tropical exports, the new IPA will form part of the drinks giant’s new ‘Sessions’ range.

This new series of beers aims to promote Andalucia’s seasonal specialities, letting local ingredients shine.

Creators Juan Navarro and Jorge Varela said: “On this occasion, we wanted to continue exploring with local and seasonal raw materials and incidentally pay our particular tribute to the farmers of the province who have turned Malaga into a power in mango production.”

Creators Juan Navarro and Jorge Varela with their Mangos de Malaga beer

According to the brains behind the project, Mangos de Malaga is a light-bodied, medium-high bitter and dark reddish amber beer (4.5 ABV).

It has caramel notes from caramelized malts, as well as fruity highlights, citrus, pinaceae contributed by hops and the mango itself.

One of the most established beer brands in Spain and traditionally a brand associated with a working class demographic, La Fabrica de Cruzcampo is setting its sights firmly on a younger and more trendy generation.

“We have a varied agenda of plans and experiences coming up that combine Cruzcampo beer with gastronomy, art and good music,” said Navarro.

As part of its fresh approach, the Malaga brand has organised a series of beer tastings in restaurants, open to the public and designed to combine their speciality beers with various local cuisine.

“The contact with the people is fundamental to have a direct feedback of our creations and also an opportunity to capture in situ the tendencies, tastes and preferences of the people,” said Navarro.

Mangos de Malaga will be available directly from the Cruzcampo microbrewery in Malaga and is strictly a limited edition while stocks last.