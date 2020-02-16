A NEW discreet dating service for women has launched in Spain.

Female-focussed company, Eveeda is entering the European market.

The firm claims to be made ‘by females’ for ‘married women wanting to have a discreet affair’.

It also claims to be the only ‘married-only club’, with its target market being married women who want to have a love affair outside marriage.

Eveeda

An Eveeda spokesperson said the company is merely ‘servicing a demand’ that already exists’.

Data by GlobalWebIndex, based on a study of 47,000 people, revealed that 30% of Tinder users are married, while 12% are in a serious relationship.

One reason the company launched with ‘women in mind’ was because, it says, men already have a variety of ways to fulfill their needs, like with escorts etc.

Eveeda also says that its service is safer for women than other alternatives, such as singles dating sites or hooking up with a colleague.

A humorous ad campaign in Madrid and Barcelona features a picture of Melania Trump, as a woman who might be ‘stuck in her marriage’.