A FREAK hot Monday which saw temperatures climb up to 25C will be followed by two days of rain along Malaga’s coastline, it has been forecast.

Much of the Costa del Sol will have a 75% chance of seeing showers tomorrow and around a 90% chance on Wednesday (especially in the morning and up until 12pm).

The rains will not be strong but according to AEMET the maximum temperature will be around 17C, some 8C less than the heights reached today.

The mini cold snap will be short-lived, however.

Spain’s weather agency has predicted that the weather will return to much warmer climes from Thursday.

According to spokesman Ruben del Campo the mercury will rise to between 5C and 10C above average temperatures for this time of year.