ATLETICO Madrid have beaten Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League match-up.

The Rojiblancos played to their strengths and came away with a 1-0 victory, going into the second leg at Anfield in three weeks time, with a slight advantage.

Diego Simeone’s men scored very early on in the game – in the fourth minute – with Saul Niguez being the quickest to react after a corner kick was fumbled in the Liverpool penalty area.

After that, in classic Atletico fashion, they defended admirably and managed to hold out for the victory.

Liverpool on the other hand, despite all the possession that they had, didn’t trouble Jan Oblak in goal, not registering a single shot on target.

The Reds, who are current European champions and runaway Premier League leaders, struggled for the first time this season offensively.

The best chances of the game actually fell to Atleti, with Alvaro Morata failing to convert a one-on-one in the 26th minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s men know they’ve got their work cut out for them in the second leg, but they also know they’ll have the Anfield faithful behind them, roaring them on.