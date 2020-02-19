THE Dutchman arrested on suspicion of murdering his partner and dumping her in a rubbish container in Moraira has been named as Arthur Karvink.

Sources close to the investigation told the Olive Press the 59-year-old turned himself in to the Guardia Civil’s station in Moraira at 12.30 on Tuesday, reportedly confessing to the brutal crime.

Karvink runs the real estate business Brilliant Real Estate in Moraira, which he founded in 2016, according to his LinkedIn page.

The prime suspect allegedly killed his sentimental partner, named as Romanian citizen Alina Mocanu, 34, with a deep cut to the throat.

Mocanu suffered cuts to her arms and wrists as she defended herself from her aggressor’s attacks, autopsies reveal.

Dustmen later found Mocanu’s bloody body wrapped in a quilt in a subterranean rubbish container near the El Tesoro urbanisation at 8.10am on Monday.

She is survived by her 14-year-old son.

Last July, a neighbour of the couple’s central Moraira apartment reportedly called police after hearing cries for help.

Karvink was arrested, spent the night in jail, but was acquitted in a Benidorm court.

Mocanu reportedly refused to testify against her partner, according to Levante.

Investigations today will search Karvink’s apartment for the murder weapon, reportedly a kitchen knife.

Police have questioned a second man who reportedly lived in Karvink’s apartment in Moraira.

More to follow..